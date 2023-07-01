Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 938 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Up 2.3 %

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.