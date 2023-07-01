Joule Financial LLC Buys 4,320 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 154.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.6% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Up 2.3 %

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

Shares of AAPL opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day moving average of $158.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.