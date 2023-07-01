Fragasso Group Inc. Has $44.67 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

