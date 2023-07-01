Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $324.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.99 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.62 and a one year high of $327.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total value of $1,325,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,003.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,955 shares of company stock worth $5,091,652. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile



Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

