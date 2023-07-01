Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 1,275 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.09 and a 200-day moving average of $103.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.