Country Trust Bank Sells 40,807 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Country Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40,807 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.2% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $181,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Apple by 8.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 109,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 428,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.52.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

