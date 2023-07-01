Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 601 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

NYSE XOM opened at $107.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.