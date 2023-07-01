City Holding Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day moving average is $103.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.