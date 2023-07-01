BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $92,430,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4,896.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after buying an additional 835,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $22,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Saturday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

