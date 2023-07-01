Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

