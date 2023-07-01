AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $161.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.98 and a 12 month high of $162.69.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.