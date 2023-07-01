Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,655 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $103,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 33,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 32,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 701,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.