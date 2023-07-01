Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

