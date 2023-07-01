AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -166.20 and a beta of 1.75.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

