AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after acquiring an additional 541,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,260 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $61.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

