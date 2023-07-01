AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GGG stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

