AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,011 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $378,989.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,495,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,417,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at $60,104,917.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,783,224 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on U. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

NYSE U opened at $43.43 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

