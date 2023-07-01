7,361 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,361 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in HP by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

