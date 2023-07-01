12,938 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99.

