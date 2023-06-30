W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires 212 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 187,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $976,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.1% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 39,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 233,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.70 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $431.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

