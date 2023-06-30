Transform Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

