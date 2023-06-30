Stonnington Group LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

