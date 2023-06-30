Scharf Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,320 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $118,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.23. The company has a market cap of $426.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Read More
