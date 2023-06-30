Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $195.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.09.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

