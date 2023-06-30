Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $19.36 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average is $136.69. The company has a market capitalization of $419.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.