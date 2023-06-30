Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $335.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.62. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

