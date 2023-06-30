Matrix Trust Co Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Matrix Trust Co lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $189.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $190.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.