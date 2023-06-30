LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $210.80 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 588,054 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $210,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 137,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

