JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 237,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $1,156,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 73,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $143.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

