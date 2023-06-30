Gradient Investments LLC Sells 78 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.