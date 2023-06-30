Gradient Investments LLC Sells 232 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 137,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 198.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $119.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

