Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94,143 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

