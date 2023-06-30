General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.56.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $76.30 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

