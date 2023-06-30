General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.56.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

