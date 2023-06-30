Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $189.59 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $190.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.