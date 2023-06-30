Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,020 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

