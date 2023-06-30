Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $426.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.