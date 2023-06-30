Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

