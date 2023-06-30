Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9 %

GOOGL opened at $119.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

