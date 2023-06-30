AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,474 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 36.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.86.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average of $211.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

