Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.90 and last traded at $32.90. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.

Wizz Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.