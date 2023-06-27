Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 182,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 28,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

