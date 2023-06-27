Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 224,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 720,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Timber Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:TMBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Research analysts forecast that Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-003, a proprietary formulation of Sitaxsentan, which is a selective endothelin-A receptor antagonist that is in preclinical development for the treatment of sclerotic skin diseases.

