Tencent (TCTZF) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Tencent (OTC:TCTZF – Get Rating) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tencent to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tencent and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent 0 0 0 0 N/A Tencent Competitors 376 1400 2393 69 2.51

As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 71.50%. Given Tencent’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tencent has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

18.3% of Tencent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tencent and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent N/A N/A 18.38 Tencent Competitors $1.11 billion $39.16 million -163.46

Tencent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tencent. Tencent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent N/A N/A N/A Tencent Competitors -13.17% -12.53% -1.43%

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc. Its enterprise business comprises marketing solutions, which offers digital tools including user insight, creative management, placement strategy, digital assets management, etc.; and cloud services, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, security and other technologies for financial services, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy, and radio & television application. In addition, the company operates innovation business, which includes artificial intelligences; and discover and develops enterprise and next-generation technologies for food production, energy, and water management application. Tencent Holdings Limited was formerly known as Tencent (BVI) Limited and changed its name to Tencent Holding Limited in February 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

