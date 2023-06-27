Spartan Delta (DALXF) & The Competition Financial Contrast

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) is one of 338 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Spartan Delta to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spartan Delta and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Delta 0 2 0 0 2.00 Spartan Delta Competitors 600 3889 7212 300 2.60

Spartan Delta presently has a consensus target price of $10.86, indicating a potential upside of 194.23%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 127.90%. Given Spartan Delta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Spartan Delta is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Delta N/A N/A -184.50 Spartan Delta Competitors $870.11 million $225.26 million 140.54

This table compares Spartan Delta and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spartan Delta’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Delta. Spartan Delta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Spartan Delta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Delta N/A N/A N/A Spartan Delta Competitors 593.49% 11.82% 7.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Spartan Delta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spartan Delta rivals beat Spartan Delta on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc. and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

