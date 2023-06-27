Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSM) Trading Down 2.9%

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWSM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 807,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 230,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Simply Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.
About Simply
Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller) and AAR Mono-Brand programs.
