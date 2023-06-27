Reviewing Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) & Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Taoping and Information Analysis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Taoping has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taoping and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taoping and Information Analysis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $24.23 million 0.47 -$7.08 million N/A N/A Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A

Information Analysis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taoping.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Taoping shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Taoping on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taoping

Taoping, Inc. operates as block chain technology and smart cloud services provider. It operates through the following segments: Cloud-based Technology, Blockchain Technology, Traditional Information Technology. The CBT segment includes the company’s cloud based products and data storage related services sold to private sectors. The BT segment is the company’s Crypto currency mining initiative. The TIT segment is involved in the company’s project-based technology products and services sold to the public sector such as Geographic Information System, Digital Public Security Technology, and Digital Hospital Information Systems. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

