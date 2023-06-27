Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) vs. Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Financial Contrast

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) and Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and Kemira Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Advanced Materials 0.71% 0.62% 0.21% Kemira Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rayonier Advanced Materials and Kemira Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Advanced Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kemira Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus target price of $4.45, indicating a potential upside of 11.81%. Given Rayonier Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rayonier Advanced Materials is more favorable than Kemira Oyj.

82.7% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and Kemira Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Advanced Materials $1.72 billion 0.15 -$14.92 million $0.16 24.88 Kemira Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kemira Oyj has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Summary

Rayonier Advanced Materials beats Kemira Oyj on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. The company also offers commodity products, such as commodity viscose pulp used in woven applications, including rayon textiles for clothing and other fabrics, as well as in non-woven applications comprising baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials consisting of fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. In addition, it provides paperboards for packaging, printing documents, brochures, promotional materials, paperback books and catalog covers, file folders, tags, and lottery tickets; and high-yield pulps to produce paperboard and packaging products, printing and writing papers, and various other paper products. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products. The Industry & Water segment offers coagulants, polymers, and other water treatment chemicals. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

