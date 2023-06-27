Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Raia Drogasil Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.