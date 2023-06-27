Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,372 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alight Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 488,048 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,015,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

PINS stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.